Satisfactory performance by Greece in the euro area

Despite its financial crisis, Greece is among the eurozone countries that have fared relatively well since the introduction of the single currency 20 years ago, according to a report published on Friday by Bloomberg.

The financial news agency ranked the euro area’s member-states according to the level of utilization of the opportunities the common currency offers, grading them from A to C. Greece got a B for its satisfactory performance within the eurozone.

Bloomberg argued that although the country has suffered terribly during its debt crisis, it has managed to build new trade relations with the wealthy core of Europe. It added that the concession of monetary policy to a reliable central bank brought greater price stability in the first years, and that Greece has recently seen an improvement in its competitiveness.