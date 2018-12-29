Teenager's ordeal over blocked wheelchair ramp causes furor

File photo

A report that a wheelchair-bound teenager was marooned at a pedestrian crossing for 45 minutes by an illegally parked car in Glyfada, southern Athens, caused a social media storm on Saturday.

In a Facebook post that went viral, the boy’s angry father said the car had blocked a wheelchair ramp, preventing his son from crossing until the vehicle was pushed away by other drivers and passersby.

The story sparked criticism that Greece is inhospitable to disabled people.