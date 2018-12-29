PM pledges new international university in northern Greece

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced on Saturday plans for the creation of an international university in Thessaloniki, with branches in six northern Greek cities.

Tsipras said during a meeting with representatives of educational institutions that the new university will be created through a partnership of three technical colleges (those of Central Macedonia, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace) and the already existing International University.

“It will be a predominantly outward looking university with courses conducted in foreign languages, and based on the important work already being done by the people at the four institutions it will comprise,” he said.