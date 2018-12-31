Free clinic run by doctors' group, Church having an impact

Photo: Yannis Kontos

A free medical clinic run jointly by the Athens Doctors’ Association (ISA) and the Greek Orthodox Church’s Apostoli charity has treated more than 70,000 patients and donated over 3 million boxes of medicines in the seven years since it started, the ISA has said.

Opened in 2011, the clinic sees an average of 100 patients and dispenses between 300 and 400 medicines a day.

The ISA added that there are over 70 doctors from different areas of expertise working as volunteers at the facility and thanked them “for investing a lot of personal time and effort” in the initiative.