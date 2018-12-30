The ministries of Citizens’ Protection and Transport have signed an agreement to boost security on the Greek capital’s public transportation system by assigning officers of the Greek Police (ELAS) to guard duty in exchange for free transport.

The decision published last week in the Government Gazette, aims to curb burgeoning vandalism on Athens’s buses, trolley buses, metro, ISAP electric railway and tram, but also incidents of violence against ticket inspectors, while not burdening the cash-strapped and state-subsidized Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA), with the cost of additional security.

Past estimates have put the number of security guards needed to keep the capital’s transport system safe and operational at 200, while OASA also hopes that the presence of uniformed police officers will be more effective than private security guards, whose powers are limited.