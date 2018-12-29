Shopping and entertainment in downtown Athens

Shoppers stop to listen to one of several bands and one-man shows that entertained and amused the public on downtown Athens’s Ermou Street off Syntagma Square on Saturday. Shops in many parts of Greece will stay open through the weekend – as they had done before Christmas – in response to the spike in business due to the holidays. On Monday, supermarkets and other retailers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., but will be closed on New Year’s Day and on January 2. They will return to regular operating hours on Thursday. [Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]