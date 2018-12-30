Greeks still wary of online medical appointments

Only 2 percent of Greeks booked their doctors’ appointments online in 2016, versus a European average of 13 percent, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) has found in its “Health at a Glance: Europe 2018” report.

Cyprus is last on the list of EU member-states with no appointments made online, while Denmark, Finland and Spain lead with 49, 35 and 30 percent respectively.

The report also found that an average of 51 percent of EU citizens sought health information on the internet in 2017, compared with less than 30 percent in 2007, with the Netherlands (71 pct), Finland (69 pct) and Luxembourg (65 pct) topping the list.