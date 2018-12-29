Marianna Toli, actress and singer, dies

Marianna Toli, an actress and singer, has died, after a long battle with cancer.

She studied Art History at the University of Kentucky, classic and modern dance in London and singing and acting in Athens, where she graduated from the National Theatre’s drama school.

Her debut was a part role in Aristophhanes’ comedy “Lysistrata,” at the ancient Epidaurus theater, but she became more widely known as a singer, with several records under her credit. In 1977, she was part of a quartet of singers that represented Greece at the Eurovision song contest, coming in fifth.

Toli also starred in several locally produced musicals, notably “Evita,” as well as in movies. From 2001-3, she led the National Theater’s children’s theater and wrote lyrics for several children’s plays. She also had a show, “Musical Disguises” in state TV NET that had a 3-year run.

[ANA-MPA]