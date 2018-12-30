Olympiakos defeated PAOK by 10 at Thessaloniki.

Rick Pitino’s domestic debut on the Panathinaikos bench brought the champion’s 10th win in as many Basket League games on Sunday, while Olympiakos braved the challenge of host PAOK to win at Thessaloniki.

The Greens were challenged during the first half at Patra by Promitheas, but overcame their host with an 86-69 score to extend their perfect record in the league.

Similarly the Reds needed 11 unanswered points halfway through the second half to outscore PAOK 78-68 at the PAOK Sports Arena.

Peristeri remained alone in third, fighting off the resistance of visiting Kolossos Rhodes 73-70 on Saturday. AEK follows one win behind it, after seeing off Panionios 73-62.

Aris has dropped into the relegation zone after a painful 75-57 loss at Kymi. Former Kymi coach Yiannis Kastritis failed to steer Aris to a much needed win at Halkida’s court that Kymi uses as its home, and on Monday the Thessaloniki team’s board will hold an urgent meeting to tackle the growing crisis, given also its transfer ban by FIBA due to the club’s debts to former players.

Promoted Holargos has climbed to sixth thanks to its 82-71 home win over Lavrio, and Ifaistos Limnou scored the first ever away win of its short history, emerging victorious from its battle at Rethymno with an 85-82 score.