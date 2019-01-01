Man killed in Piraeus port shooting

A young man died in the Tzaneio Hospital in Piraeus in the early hours of Tuesday after being shot in the chest near the port, police said.

Investigators believe that the man may have been shot following an altercation at a nightclub in the area. He was transferred to the hospital shortly after 4 a.m. following the shooting on Kolokotroni Street and later died of his injuries.

Police were examining two bullet casings recovered from the scene of the crime.