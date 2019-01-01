Construction group Ellaktor to absorb Anemos

Listed group Ellaktor – under the new management that took over last summer – is moving ahead with the first strategic step in the reorganization of its corporate structure.



The construction conglomerate has decided to fully absorb its Anemos subsidiary, which is active in the sector of renewable energy sources, mainly wind parks.



This is a move that displays several similarities to one made recently by Eurobank, which decided to buy out its Grivalia Properties affiliate so as to improve its capital structure, incorporating in its group a high-profit firm with significant assets.