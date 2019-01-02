We deserve much better as a country in the new year. It is widely accepted that Greece and its people have been through a lot in the past few years.

The country has paid a high price for the eight-year economic crisis and the three bailout programs signed with the European Commission, the European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund.

The justifiable anger that was sparked by wage and pension cuts, along with a series of tough reforms that Greece had to implement as part of its rescue programs, made many people believe in empty promises and big talk.

As we enter 2019, it is time for sincerity, hard work and creativity, in order to truly put this crisis – which was not only economic – behind us. We need a new value system and ambitious targets that will give Greece the boost that it deserves.