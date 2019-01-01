Cold snap brings snow and trouble

The Church of Aghia Paraskevi in Ano Hora, near Nafpaktos, western Greece, was shrouded in snow Tuesday as wintry weather set in in many parts of the country. Snowfall was also reported in north, northwest and central Greece, while the weather system also brought gale-force winds in the Aegean and the Ionian. The fire department responded to at least 100 calls for assistance, but there were no reports of injuries. On Monday, meanwhile, 50 guests became snowbound at a hotel in the village of Gardiki, in the Fthiotida region, with the rescue operation continuing Tuesday. [InTime News]