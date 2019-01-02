Happy new year, everyone! This is a special year for Kathimerini, which celebrates its 100th anniversary since first hitting the stands. It is truly a remarkable occasion. Few things have endured for so long in this country. Kathimerini has, just like Greece, survived through military dictatorships, wars, civil strife and financial crises. In hindsight, and with the clear eye of the unbiased historian, there have been mistakes – some of which could have proven fatal – made along the way. However, the newspaper persevered. It surmounted incredible challenges and continues to play a key role today during what are difficult times for the press, as well as the country itself.



The newspaper’s fundamental values have remained virtually intact, particularly over the past 30 years. Kathimerini is a champion of pluralism, inviting a plethora of different opinions, with the exception of fringe and extremist views. We aspire to be a cosmopolitan, outward-looking newspaper that tries to make sense of a very unpredictable and dangerous world, while remaining faithful to international practices.



We believe in the value of reporting that is based on genuine, on-the-ground investigation, without succumbing to the perils of editorializing. We do hold firm views on entrepreneurship, education, security, human rights and so on. However, we do not want to resemble what Kathimerini’s late editor-in-chief Antonis Karkagiannis liked to call “a hooked fish,” in other words dependent on any political party, politician or vested interest.



Across the globe, newspapers are caught in a perfect storm: the decline of print media and the rise of the internet, the financial crisis and the decline of print advertising revenue, the toxic attacks from politicians such as US President Donald Trump and his local impersonators, as well as myriad threats.



Kathimerini, however, will continue to serve its purpose, drawing strength from its readers. Because the people behind this newspaper have a great deal of respect and passion for what they do. Because we feel an obligation to this newspaper’s history and legacy.