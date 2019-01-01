IHU president steps down

The president of the International Hellenic University (IHU) in Thessaloniki, Costas Grammenos, has resigned following an announcement by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras last week of plans to “partner” the institution with three technical colleges in northern Greece.

The respected academic, who is the founder of the Costas Grammenos International Center for Shipping, Trade and Finance at City University, London, and head of the IHU since its founding 10 years ago, reportedly opposes the plan, which critics say may compromise the IHU’s reputation by effectively merging it with institutions of a lower caliber.

Sources told Kathimerini, meanwhile, that Education Minister Costas Gavroglou has accepted Grammenos’s resignation.