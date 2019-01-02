Cyprus average salary at 1,827 euros

The average gross monthly earnings of employees in Cyprus stood at 1,827 euros in the third quarter of 2018 compared to 1,772 euros during the third quarter of 2017, an increase of 3.1 percent, according to provisional data published by the Statistical Service on Monday.



Cystat said that “the data referring to the third quarter of 2018, include payments to the employees of the Cyprus Cooperative Bank at its closure and thus, the increase is higher than expected.”



The average monthly earnings during the third quarter of 2018, seasonally adjusted, are estimated at 1,950 euros compared to 1,920 euros during the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 1.6 percent, the Statistical Service added.



The average monthly earnings of male employees during the third quarter of 2018 are estimated at 1,960 euros and of female employees at 1,666 euros. Compared to the third quarter of 2017, the average monthly earnings of male employees increased by 2.8 percent and of female employees by 3.3 percent. [Kathimerini Cyprus]