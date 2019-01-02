Greece’s plastic bag usage drops 85 pct since charge introduced

The use of plastic carrier bags in Greece has dropped by up to 85 percent since the introduction of the eco-tax on lightweight bags a year ago, data by the Hellenic Recycling Agency (EOAN) show.

Meanwhile revenues from the levy, which was introduced to help reduce litter and protect wildlife, are estimated at 7.7 million euros, according to the same data.

Under a 2015 EU directive, national governments must ensure that by the end of 2019, no more than 90 single-use bags are consumed annually per person. By the end of 2025, that number should drop to 40 bags each.

It is estimated that the average Greek used more than 300 plastic bags in 2017.

The cost of plastic bags went up from 4 cents to 9 cents on January 1.