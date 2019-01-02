NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Manhunt underway after overnight jailbreak

A manhunt is underway for two prisoners who broke out of Attica’s high-security Korydallos jail in the early hours of Wednesday.

The two inmates, both Albanian convicts serving terms for burglary and theft, are believed to have used a makeshift grappling hook and a rope to vault over the perimeter fence.

Their absence was noticed at the Wednesday morning roll-call.

