Manhunt underway after overnight jailbreak
A manhunt is underway for two prisoners who broke out of Attica’s high-security Korydallos jail in the early hours of Wednesday.
The two inmates, both Albanian convicts serving terms for burglary and theft, are believed to have used a makeshift grappling hook and a rope to vault over the perimeter fence.
Their absence was noticed at the Wednesday morning roll-call.