Kammenos under fire from ex-GEETHA chief

The former chief of the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), General (Ret) Michail Kostarakos, has attacked Defense Minister Panos Kammenos saying that he has forfeited the moral right to implement the assessment of the leadership of the different arms of the military.

“I think it is unacceptable, unethical and above all undignified for someone who has abused his very important position, and who constantly threatens to abandon [this position], to make this decision,” Kostarakos said in a post on Facebook Wednesday.



Kammenos, who is also junior coalition partner, has repeatedly warned that his Independent Greeks (ANEL) party will withdraw its support from the government if the Prespes deal is put to vote in the Greek Parliament.

