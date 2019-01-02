Tzanakopoulos confident Greek Parliament will adopt name deal

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos has expressed his confidence that the SYRIZA-led administration will secure the 151 votes it needs to adopt the name deal signed between Athens and Skopje in the summer.



Speaking on News 24/7 radio on Wednesday, Tzanakopoulos said that in the event that the junior coalition Independent Greeks (ANEL) party quits the alliance over its objections to the deal, Greece will be led to a minority government supported by a “vote of tolerance.”



ANEL chief Panos Kammenos has repeatedly warned to withdraw his support from the coalition if the deal is brought to Parliament. However, he has said that if conservative opposition New Democracy tables a no-confidence motion, ANEL will not vote for it.

Tzanakopoulos said he expects that the deal will get the support of MPs from the centrist To Potami party.

The so-called Prespes pact is expected to be ratified by lawmakers in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) by January 15.