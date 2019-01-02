Photo of full moon over the Acropolis goes viral on Instagram
A photograph of a full moon rising over the Parthenon and the Propylaea that was recently posted on Instagram by National Geographic has attracted more than 1.2 million likes.
The picture capturing the last full moon of 2018 was taken by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Muhammed Muheisen on December 22.
The image is reportedly one of the most-liked images on the popular magazine’s Instagram feed.
Photo by Muhammed Muheisen @mmuheisen | The last full moon of 2018 rises above Propylaea, the monumental gate of the ancient Acropolis hill, next to the 2500 BC Parthenon temple in Athens, Greece. For more photos and videos from different parts of the world, follow me @mmuheisen and @mmuheisenpublic #muhammedmuheisen #Greece #fullmoon