Photo of full moon over the Acropolis goes viral on Instagram

TAGS: Photography, Athens

A photograph of a full moon rising over the Parthenon and the Propylaea that was recently posted on Instagram by National Geographic has attracted more than 1.2 million likes.

The picture capturing the last full moon of 2018 was taken by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Muhammed Muheisen on December 22.

The image is reportedly one of the most-liked images on the popular magazine’s Instagram feed.

