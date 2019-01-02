Simon Boccanegra | Athens | January 19-26

The Greek National Opera presents a revival by Rory Fazan of a Royal Opera House production of Giuseppe Verdi's “Simon Boccanegra,” which was first staged in London on November 12, 1991. Directed by the legendary Elijah Moshinsky, that production was inspired by the art and architecture of Renaissance. For the revival, Fazan works with set designer Michael Yeargan and costume designer Peter J. Hall to bring back that glamor. The title role of the dashing corsair is performed alternately by Dimitri Platanias and Tassis Chistoyannis, while Maria Boccanegra is shared between Cellia Costea and Anna Stylianaki. Shows take place on January 19, 20, 22, 23, 25 and 26, at 8 p.m. (6.30 p.m. on Sundays) at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC). For details and reservations, visit www.nationalopera.gr.

