Elliniko casino tender expected in next few weeks
Online
The proclamation of the tender for the casino license at the old Athens airport in the southern suburb of Elliniko is expected in the next few weeks and will be handled by the Finance Ministry and a special inter-ministerial committee.
Gaming regulator EEEP has made the necessary preparations for the process, extending its consultancy contract with EY and KLC Law Firm, and leasing the virtual data room for the tender to a British company in mid-December.