Fun Learning | Thessaloniki | Year-Round

The Thessaloniki Science Center and Technology Museum, Noesis, is a non-profit cultural and educational foundation in the eastern part of the northern port city that aims to popularize and disseminate modern knowledge. The museum currently features four exhibitions, including one on classic cars, a “Technopark” interactive exhibit, an ancient Greek technology exhibit and a show of images and sounds. There are also shows at the planetarium, cosmotheater and simulator. The museum is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2.30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 6.30-9.30 p.m. For details, visit noesis.edu.gr.

Noesis, 60th kilometer on the Thessaloniki-Thermi National Highway, tel 2310.483.000