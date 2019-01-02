Three fishermen granted citizenship for helping Mati fire victims

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos accepts a bouquet of flowers from the daughter of one of three fishermen who were granted Greek citizenship on Wednesday for their efforts in rescuing dozens of people in the July 23 wildfire in eastern Attica. Pavlopoulos signed a decree bestowing citizenship on the three – two Egyptians and an Albanian – describing the gesture as a sign of Greece’s ‘humanity and solidarity.’ The move sends a message, he said. ‘Some of our European partners should realize that being European is a great honor but also comes with responsibilities.’ [Yannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]