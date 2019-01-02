President receives swimming team that helps island children

President Prokopis Pavlopoulos lavished praised on the Pastra Cretonaxiosa swimming team for its charity work in support of children as an example to society.

Pavlopoulos, who received members of the team at the Presidential Mansion in Athens on Wednesday, lauded the group’s work as “valuable” at a time when “solidarity is missing from the world.”

Pastra Cretonaxiosa, which was the first Greek team in 2016 to swim across the British Channel, was founded in 2013.

“Our vision is to help children on the country’s remote islands,” said team member Evgenia Tzanini.