Suspect reportedly confesses in Piraeus shooting death

A 30-year-old man from the Dominican Republic has given himself up to police in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Greek man outside a bar in Piraeus in the early hours of New Year’s Day, police said on Wednesday.

According to sources, the suspect expressed regret to the police, claiming to have fired his pistol in the air to celebrate the start of the new year. He is reportedly known to police, having been arrested in the past on drugs, theft and weapons charges.

Witnesses of Tuesday morning’s shootings led the police to the 30-year-old. According to the victim’s girlfriend, the assailant shot the 21-year-old outside the bar following an argument.