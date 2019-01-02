Cavusoglu calls Greek defense minister a 'spoiled brat'

Turkey’s foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, reportedly called Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos a “spoiled brat” on Wednesday, over past comments on bilateral territorial disputes and airspace violations in the Aegean.

“We have a warning for Greece. You have a spoiled brat you call your defense minister. Beware of your spoiled brat so that our armed forces do not get involved in possible accidents,” Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Turkish Minute news website, during a speech at the Turkish Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday.

“This is a totally friendly warning. There is nothing to gain from rhetoric heightening tensions or actions taken out of the blue such as trying to land on a rocky islet.”

Cavusoglu also warned Greece that his country will not accept any “faits accomplis” in the Aegean.

“We remind everyone of our parliament’s decision while our coast guard and naval forces keep doing what needs to be done vis-a-vis any negative actions,” he said, referring to a 1995 declaration of the Turkish parliament that had authorized military action against Greece if the country takes decisions on its territorial sovereignty viewed as hostile by Turkey.