Corruption has always been a serious problem in Greece’s political life and it looks like it will continue to exist in the country. At the same time, seeking justice for any crimes committed against the state and its people is and will always be necessary.

However, it is one thing for judicial authorities to investigate corruption in order to serve the principles of justice and quite another to use it as a tool in order to destroy political opponents.

The sheer cynicism with which the current administration has dealt with this issue is quite unprecedented. Quite apart from the wrongful accusation of many innocent fellow citizens, abuse of the justice system also wreaks tremendous damage on the rule of law that cannot be restored with hard work and prudent determination.