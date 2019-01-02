Search continues for escaped inmates

As the search continued on Wednesday for two inmates who broke out of Attica’s high-security Korydallos prison late on Tuesday, the Justice Ministry said it had ordered a probe to determine whether prison staff should be held responsible for the escape.

The two men, Albanians aged 27 and 31, were both in pre-trial custody on charges of burglary and theft, and not convicts as initially reported.

They are believed to have used a makeshift tool to saw through the bars of the cell they shared and then a grappling hook and rope to scale the prison’s perimeter wall. Their absence was noticed at yesterday’s morning roll-call.

The ministry said it had called for security to be intensified at prisons over the holiday period.