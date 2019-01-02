Migrant data to determine VAT discount for islands

The favorable value-added tax status of five eastern Aegean islands could be extended beyond June 30 if the European Commission establishes that the number of migrants and refugees who have landed on their shores exceed the capacity of their respective reception centers.

A legislative act that earlier this week extended the 30 percent discount on the VAT rates applying to Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Leros and Kos, also states that if the average number of migrants hosted at the reception centers in June and December each year exceeds the number provided for by the centers’ charter, the VAT discounts will be extended for the following six-month period.

The average migrant numbers per island will be established by the Migration Ministry and the Greek Police, under the supervision of an agency that will be appointed by the European Commission.

The extension of the favorable status from the December 31 deadline to June 30, 2019, was based on data from the ministry and the police, but before this new deadline expires Commission officials will be coming to Greece to examine the figures and make the necessary decisions.