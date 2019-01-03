Kammenos says Cavusoglu's ‘spoiled brat’ comment proof of his effectiveness

Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said on Thursday the criticism he received from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier this week shows he is doing his job well, adding that “nobody is afraid” of Turkey.



“Mr Cavusoglu, thank you for your provocative New Year’s statements. It is the gift for doing my job well. Greece will continue this work, seeking peace, defending its sovereignty and building strong alliances. Nobody is afraid of you anymore,” he said on his personal Twitter account on Thursday.



Cavusoglu reportedly described Kammenos as a “spoiled brat” over past comments on bilateral territorial disputes and airspace violations in the Aegean.



“We have a warning for Greece. You have a spoiled brat you call your defense minister. Beware of your spoiled brat so that our armed forces do not get involved in possible accidents,” he was quoted as saying by the Turkish Minute news website, during a speech at the Turkish Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday.