Rio-Antirrio bridge tolls to rise as of January 9

Cars and buses will pay higher tolls for the Rio-Antirrio bridge in western Greece as of midnight January 8 to January 9, with electronic card payments rising as of February 1, the managing company said.



Gefyra SA said that passenger car price would rise to 13.50 euros (from 13.20 euros) but that prices for motorcycles and regular travellers using the bridge would remain the same.



For example, prices for the Aller-Retour card (max. 5 hours round trip) would remain the same, as would one-way tolls and 10-trip passes for motorcycles, and subscription cards for people with cancer or kidney patients. People with disabilities would continue to pay reduced tolls as well.



"This is the first cost-of-living adjustment in bridge tolls since 2011," Gefyra SA said, "which has become necessary in order to maintain the financial and structural health of a national infrastructure of vital significance."



The bridge is entering its 15th year of operation, and maintenance demands on the budget are becoming more important, it added.



The new prices are as follows, per vehicle:

- Passenger cars, 13.50 euros

- Trucks with 2 axles, 20.30 euros

- Trucks with 3 axles, 33.00 euros

- Trucks with 4 or more axles 42.00 euros

- Buses seating up to 20, 30.50 euros

- Buses seating from 20 to 40, 43.00 euros

- Buses seating over 40, 66.00 euros

[ANA-MPA]