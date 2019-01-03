Corfu man reportedly confesses to daughter’s killing

A man in Corfu has reportedly confessed to the killing of his 29-year-old daughter who was found buried in a plot behind her father’s house, state-run news agency ANA-MPA and local media reported on Thursday.



Police launched their investigation after her partner informed authorities of her disappearance two days ago. The woman is believed to have been murdered on New Year’s Day.



According to initial forensic evidence, the victim suffered serious blows to her body with a sharp object which caused her death, the same media reported. There was no information on the motive behind the killing.