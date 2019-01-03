Police on Thursday raided the house of a former protected witness in an alleged bribery scandal involving Swiss drugmaker Novartis, as part of an ongoing investigation, according to judicial sources.



Academic and former Health Ministry advisor Nikos Maniadakis is being accused by two other protected witnesses that he had accepted 120,000 euros from Novartis as payment for influencing the government’s health policies.



His house has also been searched in the past. His lawyer, Theodoros Mandas, said his client is at the disposal of judicial authorities.



Speaking to Skai TV on Wednesday night, Maniadakis said that he was pressured by judicial authorities to reveal whether prominent Greek politicians had received money from the Swiss drugmaker, adding that he believed his involvement was “politically motivated.”