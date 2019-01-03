Bad weather prompts flight cancellations in Thessaloniki airport

Low-lying clouds led to flight cancellations and delays to Thessaloniki's Makedonia airport on Thursday, according to airport manager Fraport Greece.



Four flights from Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Berlin and Athens to Thessaloniki landed in Kavala, while another from Stockholm landed in Athens, Fraport Greece press officer Yiannis Papazoglou said. Another two flights from Doha and Baden were cancelled.



Papazoglou said the airport has taken all the necessary measures to handle a possible snowstorm in the region.



Greece is affected by a new cold front that hit the country’s northwest on Wednesday night, bringing heavy snowfall and low temperatures to many parts, and storms at sea.