Cyprus, China foreign ministers discuss UNFICYP and Cyprus problem

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides met on Wednesday with State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, in Larnaca, with the two men discussing, among others, the Cyprus problem, the renewal of the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) and bilateral relations.



According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Wang Yi’s airplane made a stopover in Larnaca airport enroute to Africa and the meeting was held late on Wednesday afternoon.



“The two ministers had the chance during their meeting to exchange views regarding the state of play of the Cyprus problem, the issue of renewing the mandate of UNFICYP, issues pertaining to developments in the wider region of the Middle East, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries and EU-China relations” it is noted.



Christodoulides accepted an invitation by the Chinese Foreign Minister to pay a visit to China.



Last month it was revealed that Chinese hackers infiltrated the computer systems of the Cyprus MFA and gained access to EU diplomatic correspondence. [Kathimerini Cyprus]