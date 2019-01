Seven successful magicians travel all the way from the stages of Las Vegas to Athens's Christmas Theater at the Olympic Hall for an extravaganza dedicated to the art of illusion and sleight of hand. Shows take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, at 4 and 8 p.m. on Saturday, and at 12, 4 and 8 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets cost 10-54 euros for adults (at www.viva.gr or tel 211.770.1700) and half price for children.

Olympic Hall, Veikou Avenue, Galatsi