Suspect in Piraeus killing granted more time to prepare defense

A 30-year-old man from the Dominican Republic charged with the murder of a 21-year-old Greek man outside a bar in Piraeus on New Year’s Day Thursday was granted an additional day to prepare his defense.

The 30-year-old father-of-two, who is to face a prosecutor in Piraeus Friday, reportedly expressed regret for shooting the 21-year-old.

According to witnesses, an argument between the two men outside the bar escalated into a brawl, prompting the 30-year-old to pull out a gun and shoot the younger man in the chest.