Thessaloniki to offer Christmas tree recycling program

Christmas trees will be recycled after the holiday season as part of a pilot program that will begin in Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

The aim of the initiative by the Environment Ministry and the Solid Waste Management Agency (FODSA) is for other regions across the country to implement the program, whose main slogan is “no Christmas trees at the landfill.”

Speaking to the Athens News Agency, the head of FOSDA in Central Macedonia, Michalis Geranis, urged residents of Thessaloniki to embrace the program and to recycle their trees, “so we won’t be witness again the sorry sight of dead Christmas trees piled up around dumpsters,” he said.

He also urged businesses to collect the sawdust from the recycled trees and use it to manufacture pellets for fuel.

