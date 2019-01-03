Cold snap brings snow to much of the country

Two men and a dog enjoy a day out in a snow-covered forest in the Pindos mountain range in northwestern Greece on Thursday, when a new cold front hit much of the country. Heavy snow fell across much of northern and central Greece, but also on the mountains around Athens. Motorists were advised to display caution and fit their cars with anti-skid chains on icy roads. Municipal authorities in Athens and Piraeus are operating heated venues for the homeless, while teams of volunteers will be out in the streets offering help to those sleeping rough. [InTime News]