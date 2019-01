Two years after his breakthrough exhibition at the Benaki Museum on Pireos Street, born-again street photographer Constantinos Pittas has released a book bringing together the images that formed the core of the critically acclaimed show with recently unearthed work from his archive. “Images of Another Europe,” an expanded edition of an earlier publication, features over 140 black-and-white photographs shot in the second half of the 1980s in Europe, still in the grips of the Cold War. The volume in a way marks the completion of Pittas’s long-abandoned project to unite a continent divided by the Iron Curtain. For more information about the book, visit Pittas’s website.