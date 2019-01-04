Drillship malfunction delays announcement

A malfunction on board the British flagged Stena Ice Max drillship has reportedly caused a delay of 10 days.



The unspecified problem occurred during Christmas time and had led to a temporary suspension of drilling operations. According to Kathimerini the problem has been rectified and an Energy Ministry announcement is expected next week.



Minister of Energy Giorgos Lakkotrypis is expected to announce the completion of the first exploratory drilling by ExxonMobil in Block 10. Of importance will be information whether the findings justify or not a second drilling, in order to confirm the size of the gas reservoir.



For the find to be considered marketable gas quantities must be above 4 trillion cubic feet.



This is the sixth exploratory drilling in the Cypriot exclusive economic zone. [Kathimerini Cyprus]