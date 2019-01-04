Fire breaks out on rig at Limassol port

A fire broke out on an offshore pipeline rig at Limassol port on Friday, with local media saying there were no injuries.

According to local reports, an oil platform was anchored at Limassol port when its engine caught fire on Friday around noon.

Workers in the area were asked to evacuate as a precaution while the fire was reportedly contained. No injuries were reported while the extent of any damages was not immediately known. Preliminary findings pointed to the power generator of the drilling rig as the likely cause of fire.

The platform, which is used primarily for installing submarine pipelines for extraction, was scheduled to depart for Egypt in the next few days. [Kathimerini Cyprus]