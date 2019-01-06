Kathimerini turns 100 at what is an incredibly tough time for the country, but also the press.

For our part, we will strive to continue doing our job as best we can: To make sense of a complex world without prejudice; give a voice to the weak and cast light on oft-neglected stories; provide in-depth reporting; showcase extraordinary individuals and organizations; provide an accurate account of events even if it doesn’t sell; and maintain strong opinions without identifying ourselves with political parties.

Kathimerini will stay the course of common sense, driven by the belief that Greece can be a better place. We hope that the country and Kathimerini both come out of this crisis more modern, more sensitive and stronger. And, of course, we hope you will join us on this ongoing journey.