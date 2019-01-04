Businessman abducted in Piraeus released

A businessman who had been kidnapped on December 27 was released on Friday.

Nikos Mavrikios, 51, was abducted outside his home in the port city of Piraeus but his family were never contacted for ransom, police said.

Mavrikios returned to his home after testifying to investigators. According to reports, the businessman had negotiated his release himself with his abductors and phoned police on Friday morning from his home to inform them of his release.

No further details about the incident were available.