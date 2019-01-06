Claims up to 80 mln made due to Salamina oil spill

The United Nations’ International Oil Pollution Compensation (IOPC) Fund has received claims of up to 80 million euros from those impacted by the oil spill of the Agia Zoni II tanker off the island of Salamina in 2017.

The fund, which is backed by 115 states, has so far approved 10 million euros in aid.

The Agia Zoni had been insured for the pollution is caused and for the removal of the wreck to the tune of 5 million euros.

The fund had reportedly asked the insurance company to provide a document spelling out the type of insurance it had provided but, according to a report the IOPC on the incident, it never received it.

However, this isn’t considered a precondition for the disbursal of compensation.