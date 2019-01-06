Greece’s leading universities are set to participate in a European Union initiative for the creation of six “European universities” that will enable students to obtain a degree by combining studies in several countries of the bloc.



The universities of Athens, Thessaloniki, Patra and of Economics and Business are already involved in the program, which is designed to bolster the status and appeal of the continent’s academic institutions amid competition from Asia and traditional American universities.



Applications have to be submitted by February 28, while 30 million euros of EU funding will be made available to six experimental models to test the concept.



According to sources, Education Minister Costas Gavroglou told a rectors’ summit that he would submit a bill setting the standards for Greek students wishing to enter the European universities.