OSE and Trainose on verge of taking financial disputes to court

Tension between state-controlled Hellenic Railways’ Organization (OSE) and Italian-owned railway service operator Trainose has increased amid mutual accusations over the quality of passenger and cargo rail services, while the two companies are also on the verge of legal action over financial considerations.

Their differences concern the leasing of two warehouses in Thriassio, western Attica, and demands by the state-run OSE for the immediate payment by the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane subsidiary of 23 million euros for the use of the national network. Trainose says it owes 19 million euros instead.