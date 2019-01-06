An important leader of Hellenism abroad, Nikos Mouyiaris, has passed away. He did everything to help Greece and Cyprus.

He understood the importance of reviving and restructuring the Greek-American lobby in Washington DC, which had been in decline for many years.

He was aware of the importance of alliances and high-quality analysis beyond the usual Greek-centric, inward-looking outlook. He was saddened by thοse pointless, shallow, results-free 'events' whose highlight was a photo op with an American official.

I am firmly convinced that Hellenism would be far more influential if it had more leaders like Nikos Mouyiaris, people of vision who know it is better to lead by action rather than mere words. I hope his legacy will inspire others to follow his bright example.